BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $279,835.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BLAST has a market cap of $279,835.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029189 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005980 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000548 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,651,109 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

