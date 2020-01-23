BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $18.95 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 177,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,721,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $150.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

