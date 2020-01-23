BLOC.MONEY Price Reaches $0.0043 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $57,133.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 13,249,523 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

