Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Up 137.6% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00021338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 137.6% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $163,664.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,471,014 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

