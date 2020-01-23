Blockport (BPT) Price Hits $0.0323 on Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Blockport has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $27,038.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

