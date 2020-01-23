Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BDIC remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.