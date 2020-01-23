Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 88.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

NYSE:BCRH opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

