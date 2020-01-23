Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $82,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $8.79 on Thursday, reaching $317.79. 9,694,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,100. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

