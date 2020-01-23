Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $324.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $324.00 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.01.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $309.00 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $305.75 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,991,613,000 after acquiring an additional 407,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.