Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $333.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $333.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.01.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $309.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.85. Boeing has a 1-year low of $305.75 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,991,613,000 after buying an additional 407,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.