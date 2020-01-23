BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Achieves $2.21 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $79,586.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. During the last week, BOLT has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.