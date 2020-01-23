BOMB (BOMB) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BOMB has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $556,362.00 and $37,787.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006950 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052615 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00074054 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,452.02 or 1.00509017 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,514 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.