Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.58.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.85.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

