BOSAGORA Market Capitalization Achieves $13.34 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $298,419.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,051,209 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

