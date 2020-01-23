Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

