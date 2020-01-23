Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $381,463.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.05492342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034179 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

