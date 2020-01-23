BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $24,143.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007544 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

