Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

BHR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 203,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

