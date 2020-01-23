Bread (BRD) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Bread has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Kucoin. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $842,387.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Tokenomy and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

