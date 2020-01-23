Brick & Kyle Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 334,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

