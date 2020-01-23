Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

