Brick & Kyle Associates Has $6.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

