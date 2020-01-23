Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 15,848 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 885,829 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

