Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 702 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,806,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

