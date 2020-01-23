Brightworth Acquires 12,483 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,820. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

