Brightworth Acquires 2,261 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.4% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.06. 262,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

