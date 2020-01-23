Brightworth Acquires 7,287 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,064,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,016. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

