Brightworth Acquires Shares of 71,890 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Brightworth acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,694 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 399,075 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,445,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.41 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 714,328 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

