Brightworth Buys 1,952 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brightworth raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 604.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,009. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

