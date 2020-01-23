Brightworth Buys 2,209 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 1.5% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,224. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.