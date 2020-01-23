Brightworth Buys 810 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after buying an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after buying an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after buying an additional 165,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after buying an additional 152,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.62. 1,146,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

