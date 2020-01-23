Brightworth Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brightworth reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $229,902,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $919,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $8.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.78. The company had a trading volume of 982,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

