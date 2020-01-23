Brightworth Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $137.99. 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average is $130.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

