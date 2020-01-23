Brightworth Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brightworth raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,155. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

