Brightworth Has $2.38 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 336,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.