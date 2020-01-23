Brightworth Has $3.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brightworth grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 435,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $145.69 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

