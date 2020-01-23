Brightworth Has $8.36 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $114.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

