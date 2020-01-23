Brightworth Makes New Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Brightworth owned about 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 720,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 52.83. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.