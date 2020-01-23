Brightworth Purchases 33,176 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.51. 2,952,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.