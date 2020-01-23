Brightworth Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

