Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

