Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.35. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,740. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.