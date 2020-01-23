Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of CRL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.70. 274,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $116.90 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

