Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $1.96. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 130,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

