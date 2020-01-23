Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.46 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.82 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.29.

Shares of MA stock opened at $324.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $196.60 and a twelve month high of $326.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

