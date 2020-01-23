Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $2.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.21. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $202.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

