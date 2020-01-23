Brokerages Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to post sales of $444.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $599.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

OAS opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $902.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

