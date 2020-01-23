Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to Post ($1.08) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ODT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 96,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

