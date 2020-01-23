Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $39.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $40.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $59.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $207.33 million, with estimates ranging from $169.67 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

RGNX stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regenxbio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

