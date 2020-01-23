Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,624. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

